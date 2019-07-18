City of Goose Creek calling health-savvy entrepreneurs for feeding innovation program

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is partnering with the South Carolina Community Loan Fund to promote healthy food businesses.
The eight week course will run from Aug. 13 through Oct. 1. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their fresh idea to the city in order to win $12,500 in seed money to grow their business.
The goal of the program is to make an impact in areas of the state that don’t have access to fresh foods, known as “food deserts.”
“We recognize the need for healthy food businesses in town and throughout the region,” Goose Creek Economic Development Director Matt Brady said. “This type of program helps entrepreneurs set themselves up for success.”
This year marks the tenth round of the Feeding Innovation project.
“Since the program began, it has facilitated the completion of 63 business plans and prepared entrepreneurs across the state to launch, sustain, or expand their businesses,” SCCLF CEO Anna Lewin said.
The deadline to get involved is Friday, July 19. To apply, visit the SCCLF website.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.