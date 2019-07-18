Coastal Carolina picked 4th In Sun Belt East

Named to the All-Sun Belt third team last season, Jackson played and started all 12 games for the Chants at defensive end despite battling through a leg injury all season long in 2018. The Augusta, S.C., native was second on the team and fifth overall in the Sun Belt in tackles-for-loss with 11.0 on the year, an average of 0.92 per game. He also totaled 58 tackles on the season, including 3.0 sacks, and was tied for the team-lead with five quarterback hurries.