Family of Lyft passenger who died after W. Ashley crash sues rideshare company

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man who died after a crash in which he was a passenger in a Lyft is suing the rideshare company, according to court documents filed Monday in Charleston County.
A Lyft driver in a 2012 Toyota RAV4 picked up Jason Lynn Williams in front of the Kickin’ Chicken on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard on March 20, 2018, according to the lawsuit, and Williams sat in the back seat.
Court documents state that the Lyft driver failed to yield the right of way as the driver tried to take a left turn near Gamecock Avenue and collided with a 2008 Toyota Camry.
Williams succumbed to his injuries some time later as a direct result of the crash, according to the suit.
The family is claiming wrongful death and gross negligence against the company and the driver. They’re seeking actual and punitive damages.
The lawsuit is the fourth filed in Charleston County against the rideshare company since July 2018 and marks the first of those cases in which a passenger in a Lyft has passed away.
