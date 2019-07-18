Former Stingrays coach Anastas hired by Brampton

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Stingrays head coach Spiros Anastas is back in the ECHL. After being fired by the Rays earlier this year, Anastas was hired as the new head coach of the Brampton Beast on Wednesday.
Anastas spent just 1 year with South Carolina, the shortest tenure of any Stingrays head coach. He led the team to 35 wins and a spot in the playoffs but was let go back in May and replace by his assistant coach Steve Bergin.
“My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Beast family, Anastas said in a statement to the team. “We’d like to thank Cary Kaplan and the ownership group for their part in the process. It was very detailed and thorough and we’re excited that I have been entrusted to lead this team moving forward.”
Anastas will make 1 appearance in the Lowcountry this coming season. The Beast are scheduled to the play the Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum on January 10th.
