Funeral arrangements set for Clemson student from Mt. Pleasant killed in FL crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The funeral for a Clemson student from Mount Pleasant has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Bryn Steventon Turner,22, was killed after he was hit by a car in Jacksonville, Floria. Police say the driver of the car kept going and eventually hit a tree.
“Our campus community mourns the loss of Bryn,” Clemson Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller said in a statement. “He was a tremendous asset to the university and will be sorely missed. Please continue to have his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”
Services are set to begin at 1 p.m. at the J Henry Stuhr Chapel on Mathis Ferry Road. A reception will follow.
Turner was a genetics major at Clemson. According to an online obituary, the family moved to Mount Pleasant in 2004.
Five Clemson students have died since May 1, three in car-related incidents.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.