Jury deliberating fate of man accused of killing girlfriend

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A jury in Berkeley County is deciding whether to cinvct a man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend and then leaving her remains behind a school.
Jerald Howard is accused of killing Nicole Goodlett. Goodlett’s remains were found behind Cainhoy Elementary School in 2015.
The first witness to take the stand after opening statements Tuesday was Goodlett’s older brother, Daniel. He talked about filing a missing persons report in the Upstate when he hadn’t heard from her in February 2014. Goodlett’s father, who was living in Texas at the time, also took the stand. He said he got a text in early March from Howard, who was living with Nicole, asking if he know where she was.
Howard was named a person of interest and originally charged with obstruction of justice in Goodlett’s 2014 disappearance.
According to an affidavit filed when Howard was arrested on a murder charge in 2018, Howard and Goodlett were involved in a relationship, and Howard was living with her and her children. Howard previously said the last time he saw her was Feb. 22, 2014. Investigators say Howard rented a car, dropped off their children on Feb. 22, and returned the car to Spartanburg on Feb. 24 after Howard’s cell phone pinged on I-26 in Berkeley County late at night on Feb. 23.
Banking records show Howard deposited a check dated March 1, 2014 from Goodlett’s USAA account into his Wells Fargo account. Howard told the victim’s father on March 8 that Goodlett had been missing for about 10 days, the affidavit stated.
A search warrant executed on March 20, 2014, at the home where the couple lived and investigators say they found evidence of a possible struggle in the master bedroom which included gouges in the wall and sheetrock on the floor. Blood was also seen on the back of the door, the affidavit said.
After Howard was arrested for obstruction of justice in connection with the case, a search warrant on his cell phone included searches such as “Can you identify a burned body,” “How authorities identify a burned body,” “Burned body cases solvable challenge for investigators.”
If Howard is convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.