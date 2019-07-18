Lowcountry immigrant community concerned after national ICE raid announcement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The immigrant community in the Lowcountry is rapidly growing, but so are their concerns.
President Donald Trump announced mass immigration raids in at least 10 cities across the country that started on Sunday.
This crack-down on deportation is the Trump administration’s latest attempt at preventing unlawful immigration, but these raids also occur in the Lowcountry daily. An ICE spokesperson says the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston is used as a staging center to temporarily hold ICE detainees.
Immigration officials conduct enforcement actions in the Charleston County area daily, but some people say they have seen an increase in ICE presence in their communities. Trump’s announcement also has those people worried about the possibility of mass raids close to home.
Fernando Soto is an activist in the immigrant community and says that the because they are so tight-knit, whenever there’s an immigration operation, that information spreads rapidly.
“It’s like being afraid to go to work or being afraid of going to the grocery store or taking their children to school,” said Soto. “They have to mobilize around just like everyone else. So having that presence of immigration officials really hinders the comfort that people around here have who aren’t criminals.”
Marco Torres, an attorney at Torres Law Firm who deals with immigration law, said he gets calls every day about someone being detained by ICE.
He says many of the people he comes into contact with that have been detained don’t have a criminal record apart from traffic infractions.
“The vast majority of people get detained for traffic violation. It can be as as minor as having no driver’s license, or failing to put a turn signal,” said Torres. “If they’re driving without a driver’s license, police can arrest them.”
If police suspect that a person is in the country unlawfully, that’s when ICE gets involved.
An ICE spokesperson released the following statement:
“Due to law-enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations. As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. In fact, 90 percent of aliens arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations component in FY2018 had either a criminal conviction(s), pending criminal charge(s), were an ICE fugitive, or illegally reentered the country after previously being removed. However, all of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and – if found removable by final order – removal from the United States.”
Torres says ICE can knock on someone’s door and ask questions, but everyone has the same protections under the constitution whether they’re here lawfully or unlawfully.
He says people can express their 5th amendment right to remain silent if immigration officials start asking questions. ICE officials can make arrests on public property, but they must have a search warrant to enter someone’s home.
If someone is detained by ICE, they also have a right to request a bond with an immigration judge.
