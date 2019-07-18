Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/17)

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 3 hits, 2 runs with 1 walks and 5 K’s taking the loss in a 6-5 loss to Altoona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-2 and with a 2.87 ERA and 32 K’s in 29.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.