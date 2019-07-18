Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/17)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Game PPD. The Holly Hill native is batting .248 with 15 HR’s and 41 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with 2 K’s in a 5-4 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .216 with 15 HR’s and 40 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 9-2 win over Washington. The Beaufort alum is 0-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 K’s in 15.2 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .223 with 6 HR’s and 15 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 3 hits, 2 runs with 1 walks and 5 K’s taking the loss in a 6-5 loss to Altoona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-2 and with a 2.87 ERA and 32 K’s in 29.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - 0-3 with 2 K’s in a 4-0 win over Delmarva. The Hanahan alum is hitting .214 with a HR and 7 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk earning the hold (2) in an 11-1 win over Hagerstown. He’s 0-1 with 2 saves and an 5.23 ERA with 11 K’s in 10.1 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 0-5 with 2 K’s in a 9-4 loss to Grand Junction. The Summerville alum is batting .230 with 7 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 9-4 win over Bluefield. The Hanahan alum is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 20 K’s in 16.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 2 hits, 1 run with 1 walk and 2 K’s in a Pulaski. The Woodland alum is 0-1 with 1 save, a 2.89 ERA and 10 K’s in 9.1 innings of work.
