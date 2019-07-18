NTSB sets meeting to determine probable cause of deadly SC train crash

CAYCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a meeting next week in order to determine a probable cause for the deadly 2018 train crash in Cayce, South Carolina.
The collision happened near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2018 between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train on the tracks killing two people and injuring more than 100 others.
The meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. on July 23, in the NTSB boardroom in Washington D.C.
An investigation found that train signals in the area were temporarily down during a safety upgrade, known as Positive Train Control or PTC. NTSB chief Robert Sumwalt said at the time that the Amtrak train was traveling on CSX tracks owned by CSX.
The lines, as shown by a hand-written diagram, were in a “lined and locked” position, meaning that instead of continuing their track south, the Amtrak train traveled to another track, where it collided with a parked CSX train.
Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, GA and Michael Cella, 36, of Orange Park, FL, were the two killed in the collision. Kempf was the engineer of the Amtrak train and Cella was the conductor of the train.
