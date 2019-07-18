Pastor remembers Molly Greene, Water Mission co-founder, who died during Bahamas trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pastor says the world has lost an angel in response to the passing of Molly Greene, a co-founder of Water Mission.
Greene’s family is making funeral arrangements following her death Wednesday. She died in the Bahamas while on vacation with her family.
Greene and her husband, George, co-founded the Charleston non-profit group Water Mission, which provides clean, safe drinking water to communities around the world and around the nation.
Churches like Royal Missionary Baptist in North Charleston have partnered with Water Mission for years now, helping to fund clean water projects, and many say Molly Greene was the convincing voice behind their support.
“You couldn’t tell Molly ‘No,’ because Molly wanted to do the right thing, and she wanted to do it right now,” said Rev. Dr. Isaac J. Holt, Jr., the senior pastor of Royal Missionary Baptist Church.
Water Mission didn’t just have an impact overseas. It also provided clean water to communities in the states. During the 1000 year flood in 2015, it sent help to Columbia, to neighborhoods that got flooded out in the midlands.
And it also sent assistance to Flint, Michigan during the water crisis there.
Each year, the organization sponsors a fundraiser in the Lowcountry. Participants walk three miles carrying a bucket of water. That represents the distance some people in other parts of the world have to water to get to safe water.
Those who knew Greene so she will certainly be missed.
“My heart is broken. God knows best. He put her here for a reason and he called her home. But truly the world has lost an angel,” Holt said.
The husband and wife team ran an environmental engineering company in Charleston. After Hurricane Mitch devastated Honduras in 1998, they received requests to send water treatment systems to the region. But they couldn’t find the machines, so they worked with their team of engineers to build them.
According to the Water Mission website, when the Greenes arrived, they found a river near a village that was so polluted, it was the color of chocolate milk.
People in the village called it the River of Death. But even after setting up the water treatment system, villagers didn't trust the water. So Greene and her husband, took a drink themselves, to prove to the people that it was safe.
After Honduras, the Greenes learned that around the world, people were forced to drink dirty water every day, and in 2001 they founded Water Mission.
Water Mission invites people to come to its headquarters, located at 1150 Kinzer Street in North Charleston, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to honor and remember Greene.
