Coroner identifies pedestrian who died after hit-and-run; driver sought

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity Thursday of the pedestrian who died nearly two weeks after being struck by a car in a hit and run.
Bernard Moore, 60, from James Island, died Wednesday at 6:23 p.m. from injuries he sustained in the incident on July 4, Charleston County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Dobbins said.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department are continuing to search for the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident.
“His passing marks the 10 recorded fatality in the City of Charleston for 2019,” CPD officials said.
“We remain in one of the most dangerous driving seasons of the year. Please use caution and care when traveling the highways, particularly when you encounter vulnerable highway users such as, pedestrians and bicyclists,” police said in a statement.
Authorities said the July 4 collision happened when Moore was crossing eastbound on Folly Road near the intersection of Battery Island Drive. A report states a vehicle struck Moore and fled the scene.
The vehicle was described as a silver-in-color sedan and likely had damage on the front bumper, hood, and/or windshield.
According to police, at the time, the vehicle was last seen traveling north on SC-171 (Folly Road) away from Folly Beach.
Charleston Police officers are continuing to investigate the James Island hit-and-run and ask anyone with information to call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.