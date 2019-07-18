Record number of Charleston County evictions leads to new court system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new pilot program aims to create a new Charleston County court system that focuses solely on evictions.
The program is called the Charleston Hosing Court Pilot Project and according to an administrative order would provide access to legal representation for tenants in Charleston County facing evictions.
“Increased representation can ensure that the eviction is lawful, defenses are effectively asserted, and secure other relief that may help prevent homelessness,” the order said.
According to a study by Princeton University, North Charleston is the top evicting city in the United States. The study found that 10 households were being evicted a day and 16.5 renter homes are evicted each year with more than 3,600 homes being evicted in 2016.
The order said, “One 80 Place Legal Services will be responsible for coordinating with the Charleston County Magistrate Courts and the other participating agencies to ensure that the Housing Court Pilot Project process is being followed and meeting the needs of tenants at risk of being evicted.”
