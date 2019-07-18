Rescuers honored for saving boy’s life at Monroe pool: ‘We witnessed a miracle’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lifeguards and aquatic center members saved the life of a 5-year-old boy who slipped under the water and lost consciousness at a swimming pool last month. Those lifeguards were honored at the Monroe City Council meeting July 16.
Monroe city council says Aaron Tanczos was swimming at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center Water Park when the incident happened.
MAFC member Lori McClellan saw Tanczos slip under and pulled him to the side of the pool. “Aaron had no heartbeat and was no longer breathing,” city officials say.
Lifeguard Kersten Prince administered rescue breathing while member and former medic Heidi Jacobi began chest compressions, leaders said. Lifeguards Jayce Briggs and Lucas Pascal also assisted.
“Aaron was not breathing, there was no pulse,” Jacobi said, describing the intense moments. As crews were trying to get Aaron to breathe, Jacobi says nothing was happening.
“When we began to call on the name of Jesus,” Jacobi said in an emotional statement, “water started to come up out of his mouth.”
“We just kept praying over him,” Jacobi continued. “We witnessed a miracle, a true miracle.”
The five rescuers were thanked and recognized for their heroic actions. Aaron and his family were also at the meeting.
“This was a life-changing event not only for Aaron and his parents, Melanie and Mate Tanczos, but also for everyone involved. We are proud of our well-trained and attentive staff at the Monroe Aquatics Center and thankful for the caring community members who all worked together to save Aaron’s life,” said Mayor Bobby Kilgore.
