RiverDogs Offense Shows Up Too Late in Road Finale

Charleston (48-49, 11-16) fireballer Luis Medina (1-8) was electric to start the night, striking out the side in the bottom of the first, marking the second straight outing he had fanned the first three hitters he faced. Coming off his best start of the year when he punched out a career-best 10 over six shutout frames last Thursday, the 20-year-old couldn’t roll the confidence into his second trip through the order, when Augusta (50-45, 14-13) plated three on four straight hits to open the fourth. Medina would shrug off the rough inning to go six full innings, allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out seven. The Dominican arm had entered play leading the league with 56 walks but did not permit a free pass of the season-long outing for the first time in 16 starts. The outing lowered his ERA to a season-best 7.33 mark.