SLED seizes gaming machines from North Charleston bar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division seized gaming machines from a North Charleston bar Wednesday, claiming they were used for gambling.
The raid was conducted at the International Lounge on Dorchester Road.
According to court documents, a SLED agent determined that the machines, one called Crazy Bugs and the other called Mega Touch, were being used for gambling.
SLED agents also seized $1,467 in cash from the bar.
SLED spokesman Thom Berry says the bar owner can request a hearing on the order to seize the machines.
We reached out to the owner of the International Lounge for a comment but have not heard back.
