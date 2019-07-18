Voting opens in Cooper River Bridge Run 2020 design contest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You have until Sunday to help choose the official design for the 2020 edition of the Cooper River Bridge Run.
Voting opened Thursday morning for the 2020 People’s Choice Survey. Voters will choose their favorite of 46 designs.
CLICK HERE to pick the design you think should become the official look for next year’s race.
A jury selected finalists from among submissions. The survey will help decide the one image that will represent the world-renowned race on its official poster, t-shirts and multi-media.
The designer of the winning submission receives $1,000, 100 posters and 24 t-shirts. Artist D. Scott Stevenson’s impressionist-style piece won the 2019 design content.
Submissions for this year’s contest were accepted between May 1 and June 30.
The winning design is scheduled to be unveiled in August.
The 43rd Annual Cooper River Bridge Run will take place on April 4, 2020.
