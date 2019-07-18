Family releases statement following death of Water Mission co-founder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The co-founder of a Lowcountry-based nonprofit devoted to supplying clean drinking water in developing countries and disaster areas has died.
Water Mission co-founder Molly F. Greene died in an accident in the Bahamas on Wednesday, company officials said.
The family released the following statement on Thursday afternoon, asking friends to write cards of remembrance at Molly’s home church of St. Phillip’s in downtown Charleston located at 142 Church Street.
“No words can describe this heartbreaking loss for our family,” George C. Greene, IV, president of Water Mission and son of Molly F. Greene said. “Yesterday, Molly passed away in a tragic accident while on vacation with our family in the Bahamas. We mourn the loss to our family. We know that a larger global family mourns with us and celebrates her life, as she blessed so many around the world. We ask for your prayers and request privacy at this time.”
Greene and her husband founded the organization in North Charleston to combat the global water crisis by designing, building, and implementing safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions.
According to the company, as of the beginning of this year, Water Mission has helped 4 million people in 55 countries.
The creation of Water Mission began in 1998 when the couple heard about the conditions in Honduras following Hurricane Mitch. The organization was formed after they were able to build a water treatment system to provide drinking water for residents of a village.
“In the aftermath of their Honduras trip, Molly and George discovered the sad truth about the global water crisis – that billions are forced to drink dirty water every day,” company officials said. “In 2001, the Greenes took action to combat this reality and founded Water Mission.”
