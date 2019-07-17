3-year-old dies after drowning in pool at Horry County apartment complex, coroner says

(Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff | July 17, 2019 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 3:57 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 3-year-old child died after drowning in a pool at an Horry County apartment complex, according to the coroner’s office.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the drowning happened at 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The child, identified as Jaxon Bedenek, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center after being pulled from the pool.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the incident at 685 Burcale Road, which is listed as the Waterway Crossing Apartments.

The child died at the hospital less than an hour later from asphyxiation, according to Willard.

