Young girls get 6-week summer learning experience in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of young girls in Charleston are getting a unique opportunity this summer to reverse the “summer slide,” or student learning loss that can affect many children.
These girls all come from Memminger and Mitchell Elementary Schools and participate in a six-week program at Ashley Hall called Horizons.
“Ashley Hall is proud to be educating women to be independent, ethically responsible and prepared to meet the challenges of society with confidence," Ashley Hall Assistant Head of School and Upper School Director Anne Weston, said. “The opportunity to share that mission and goal with other girls is a wonderful partnership in which we are honored to be engaged.”
This is the only program of its kind in South Carolina and it is the second year it has been hosted at Ashley Hall. This year, 45 rising first, second and third graders were welcomed to the program. Horizons provides Charleston children with “transformative summers of reading, STEAM, swimming and the arts and a proven pathway to high school graduation and college acceptance.”
The exposure to theater, arts and swimming, in addition to critical math and reading skills, allows the girls to build confidence.
“These are all our kids," Assistant Principal at Memminger IB World School, Stephen Thomas, said. "Whether you go to a public school like Memminger, a private school like Ashley Hall or you’re a non-profit like Horizons, we all work together to provide these students with the best opportunities possible and to be successful in life and that’s a great thing here in Charleston.”
The program is free for the girls and once they end the program, they return each summer until eighth grade.
