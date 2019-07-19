All I-26 eastbound lanes reopen in Ridgeville after accident involving eight vehicles

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes have reopened in Ridgeville following an accident involving eight vehicles Thursday night.
Authorities say the incident is at Exit 187 to Ridgeville.
Highway patrol officials said late Thursday night that clean up is continuing in the area.
In addition, SCHP officials said traffic is being diverted off at the SC 27 exit and then back on to I-26 through the on ramp.
Pictures and videos show emergency crews on the scene as well as what appears to be damaged tractor trailers and cars.
