BI-LO to close Goose Creek location in August

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - BI-LO’s parent company announced plans to close its Goose Creek store, a location it says is underperforming.
The store, located at 142 E. St. James Avenue, in Goose Creek, will close within a month, according to SE Grocers spokesman Joe Caldwell.
“We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers has been made,” Caldwell said in a statement.
The company said the employees of the store were the first to know of the grocer’s decision and the workers have the company’s “dedicated support” during the transition.
The process to close a store generally takes no longer than 30 days, Caldwell said.
The store is set to close on or before Aug. 19.
