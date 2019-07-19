Blood drive honoring Lowcountry firefighter, boy with cancer surpasses goal

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Saint John’s Fire District hosted a blood drive on Friday honoring two of their own.
Freddie Taylor, known to some as the boy with cancer who asked for cards at MUSC, is the son of a firefighter in the department. He also has Down Syndrome and has already needed three platelet and one blood transfusion during treatment.
Lt. Sam Brown, like Freddie, has Leukemia and has been going through chemotherapy for the past seven months.
The drive, which was held at their headquarters on Johns Island from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., exceeded the department’s expectations.
“We have surpassed our goal of blood they wanted us to provide to local hospitals," Ryan Kunitzer, the department’s fire marshal, said. "We’re thankful for the community members that came out and were able to help us reach that goal.”
If you’d like to learn more about where you can donate blood, you can visit the American Red Cross’ website.
