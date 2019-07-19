Carriage horse suffers minor injuries after tripping, falling in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials said a carriage horse suffered minor injuries after tripping and falling in downtown Charleston Friday afternoon.
Charleston director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio said it happened at 1:30 p.m. and involved a Palmetto carriage on tour which was being pulled by two horses, Barnum and Bailey.
Officials said Barnum tripped and fell to her knees while travelling on Pitt Street.
“Barnum was able to immediately rise to her feet unassisted, and Palmetto Carriage employees responded to the scene to assist,” officials said.
The carriage then returned to the barn where City Equine Manager Shannon Tilman examined Barnum.
“Shannon observed minor abrasions on Barnum’s left front corpus, fetlock, elbow, and left hind hock,” city officials said."Palmetto Carriage notified a veterinarian to respond to the company barn and conduct a full exam."
“Dr. Katie Lowenstein from Edisto Equine Veterinary Clinic responded, conducted a medical assessment, reported that the horse did not suffer any significant injuries and treated the small abrasions," Riccio said."The doctor indicated that Barnum could return to work on Monday, July 22, 2019."
