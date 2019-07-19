Cops: Gun battle between two vehicles in N. Charleston injures bystander, damages 3rd vehicle

VIDEO: Cops: Gun battle between two vehicles in N. Charleston injures bystander, damages 3rd vehicle
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 18, 2019 at 10:20 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 4:06 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a gun battle between people in two vehicles in North Charleston injured a bystander and damaged another vehicle Thursday night.

North Charleston police officials say it happened on Dorchester Road and Stark Lane.

The investigation began at 6:20 p.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired.

“While responding, officers received another call of a person being injured by the gunfire,” NCPD officials said.

When officers got to Houston Street they located a 42-year-old man who had an injury to his back.

The man was transported to MUSC for his injury which was non-life threatening.

According to police and based on initial reports, two vehicles were shooting at each other, and during the exchange of gunfire, a third vehicle, which was not involved, was struck which led to the 42-year-old man’s injury. NCPD officials said the driver of the car which was struck was not injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.