Crews extinguish house fire near Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County firefighters extinguished a house fire early Friday morning in the Beulah community near Kingstree.
When crews arrived at the scene on Jaybird Avenue around 4:32 a.m., they saw flames coming from the attic of the single story structure.
Photos show much of the house was burned on the inside as well along with a chandelier.
Nobody was home at the time and nobody was injured, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
