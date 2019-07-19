Crews extinguish house fire near Kingstree

Much of the inside of the house was burned in the blaze
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 19, 2019 at 7:39 AM EDT - Updated July 19 at 7:51 AM

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County firefighters extinguished a house fire early Friday morning in the Beulah community near Kingstree.

When crews arrived at the scene on Jaybird Avenue around 4:32 a.m., they saw flames coming from the attic of the single story structure.

Photos show much of the house was burned on the inside as well along with a chandelier.

Nobody was home at the time and nobody was injured, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

