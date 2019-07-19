Daniel Island roundabout completed one month ahead of schedule

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The $2.4 million roundabout at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive is scheduled to be completed Friday morning.
Berkeley County crews began working on the project on April 22. The project was expected to be completed in the middle of August.
The one lane roundabout with a concrete median replaced a traffic light that once controlled the intersection.
Drivers are hoping that the roundabout will ease school traffic this year. Some are concerned about safety as drivers get used to the new feature.
The project is about of Berkeley County’s one-cent sales tax program. The roundabout was completed nearly $350,000 under budget.
