Deputies arrest suspect in attempted Summerville armed robbery

Detectives along with a K-9 Unit, members of the Warrants Division and members of the C.A.T. team went to a home on Birch Wood Drive in Moncks Corner. Deputie say Mulero was using an abandoned trailer to hide out in while he was trying to skip town, but the house was searched and cleared with no sign of Mulero. Neighbors directed deputies to a nearby home where a homeowner who did not speak English told a deputy who is fluent in Spanish that Mulero was inside the home. Detectives entered the residence and began to call out Mulero, but say he refused to give up and come out. A K-9 unit was sent in and Mulero surrendered on the last and final command before the K-9 officer was released, deputies say.