Deputies arrest suspect in attempted Summerville armed robbery

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man in the attempted armed robbery of a beer and tobacco store.
Xavier Melendez Mulero, 21, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say. The charges stem from an attempted robbery at the Beer & Tobacco Outlet in Summerville.
The sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip Thursday, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page. That tip reportedly identified Mulero, provided his full name, date of birth and current location. Once detectives could positively identify Mulero, warrants were obtained for his arrest, the post states.
Detectives along with a K-9 Unit, members of the Warrants Division and members of the C.A.T. team went to a home on Birch Wood Drive in Moncks Corner. Deputie say Mulero was using an abandoned trailer to hide out in while he was trying to skip town, but the house was searched and cleared with no sign of Mulero. Neighbors directed deputies to a nearby home where a homeowner who did not speak English told a deputy who is fluent in Spanish that Mulero was inside the home. Detectives entered the residence and began to call out Mulero, but say he refused to give up and come out. A K-9 unit was sent in and Mulero surrendered on the last and final command before the K-9 officer was released, deputies say.
Mulero, who is visiting from Puerto Rico, was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center, the post states.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.