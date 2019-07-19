Deputies searching for suspects after 2 men robbed at gunpoint on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are looking for suspects after two men said they were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning on Johns Island.
Just after 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in the 3600 block of Maryann Point Road. Two men told deputies that two other masked men approached them while they were standing in a driveway, pointed guns at them and demanded money, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
One suspect struck one of the men in the head with a handgun, but no shots were fired.
According to Antonio, the suspects left in a car with an undisclosed amount of money. The man hit with a gun was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
