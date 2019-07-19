Deputies urge drivers to use caution with Colleton Co. railroad crossing active again

"This particular railway enters the county paralleling Barnes Road in the Moselle community. It then parallels Mount Nebo Road, passes through Ashton, crosses Confederate Hwy, then crosses Bells Hwy, Junction Rd, Dry Branch Rd, it then turns east and crosses Paschall Rd, Carters Ford Road, and heads towards Williams. The rail crosses Garris Ave, Cutler Road, and into the town of Williams where it turns southeast towards Ruffin. The rail parallels Double Churches Lane in Ruffin, crosses Lowcountry Hwy and then parallels Ruffin Road until it turns northeast just before Wolfe Creek Road. It crosses Logan Farm, Ospitale, Wolfe Creek twice, Mount Carmel, Risher Mountain, Weans, travels under the Interstate around the 65 mile marker, crosses Oakman Branch and the intersection of Maple Ridge and Red Bank, and finally crosses Augusta Hwy onto the old SCANA power plant property."