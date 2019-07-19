Deputies urge drivers to use caution with Colleton Co. railroad crossing active again

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The railway on the north western side of Colleton County is active after it was put out of commission about a decade ago. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office posted about the change on their Facebook page and urged people in the area to take note of the yield signs.
"We as a community have been disregarding slowing down while passing over the railroad track for about a decade since the railway was out of commission," the post says. "Now that the railway has become active again, we remind residents to use caution and to slow down enough to ensure that the track is clear."
The railway covers several roads in Colleton County. Here is the list given by the Colleton County Sheriff's Office:
"This particular railway enters the county paralleling Barnes Road in the Moselle community. It then parallels Mount Nebo Road, passes through Ashton, crosses Confederate Hwy, then crosses Bells Hwy, Junction Rd, Dry Branch Rd, it then turns east and crosses Paschall Rd, Carters Ford Road, and heads towards Williams. The rail crosses Garris Ave, Cutler Road, and into the town of Williams where it turns southeast towards Ruffin. The rail parallels Double Churches Lane in Ruffin, crosses Lowcountry Hwy and then parallels Ruffin Road until it turns northeast just before Wolfe Creek Road. It crosses Logan Farm, Ospitale, Wolfe Creek twice, Mount Carmel, Risher Mountain, Weans, travels under the Interstate around the 65 mile marker, crosses Oakman Branch and the intersection of Maple Ridge and Red Bank, and finally crosses Augusta Hwy onto the old SCANA power plant property."
Many people on Facebook said they have safety concerns because they want warning lights or arms where a road crosses over the railroad tracks.
The sheriff’s office went on to address those concerns by writing: “We are here to inform our community of recent changes making our residents aware that the railway is now active. We are not in charge of yield signs or warning lights. Residents concerns regarding safety measures regarding railway caution need to be directed towards SCDOT.”
SCDOT officials said Friday afternoon that the train operations pose no potential drivers based on the infrequent use of the tracks with very low train speeds.
“Palmetto Railways plans for very limited use of the track with anticipated operations of one train per week at a low train speed of 15 mph,” SCDOT Safety Program Engineer Joey Riddle said.
Riddle said yield signs have been posted near the tracks and he anticipates pavement markings to be installed by September.
