2 Dorchester Co. railroad crossings closed after minor train derailment

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials have closed two railroad crossings after a minor train derailment on Friday.
County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said she expects the crossings at Campbell Thickett Road and Orangeburg Road to be closed until the late afternoon on Saturday.
A Norfolk Southern train derailed between the two crossings, but no injuries have been reported and no emergency assistance was requested. The closures are necessary so Norfolk Southern crews can safely access the scene.
The derailment was “non-hazardous," according to Norton.
