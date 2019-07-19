Update: Missing Beaufort County woman found in safe condition

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Update: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports that the missing woman has been located.
Brittany Hobart, 26, was found Friday evening and is unharmed. She was located in Palmetto Dunes, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
Brittany Hobart, 26, was last seen Thursday at about 8 p.m. in the area of Full Sweep in Palmetto Dunes Plantation on Hilton Head Island.
Hobart stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a multi-colored top, shorts and is possibly barefoot.
Her family is concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911.
