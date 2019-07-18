Ga. mother, three children stabbed to death in gruesome quadruple homicide, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The victims in a gruesome quadruple homicide in Columbus have been identified, including children aged between 1-month-old and 3-years-old.
Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of family violence - murder in their brutal killings.
Major Hawk with the Columbus Police Department says they were originally tipped off to the incident earlier in the day at a separate location. They then came to the Canty Apartment home to discover the gruesome scene.
“Officers received information to come into this area concerning possible individuals being deceased. Upon arrival they (officers) did find four individuals that are deceased,” said Major Hawk with the Columbus Police Department.
The victims were identified as 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three children, 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that all four victims dies from multiple stab wounds.
Byran says these types of tragic scenes are “the kinds of cases where you have to thank god for giving you the strength to do this job.”
Bryan also reports that the bodies of all four victims will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for autopsies later this week.
The Columbus Police Department is working to confirm Jackson’s relationship to the three children killed, but he is believed to be their father. Police also say that Spellman and Jackson were involved in a long-term relationship over the course of several years and lived in the South Columbus apartment together at the time of the homicides.
At the press conference Thursday morning, Authorities say Spellman and the suspect appeared to have a history of domestic violence. In 2018, Spellman filed a domestic violence report listing Jackson as the suspect. He was later arrested in that incident.
Police say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
Watch the full press conference with Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren below.
At the press conference, officials also gave details on the criminal history of Jackson. They say Jackson was arrested for possession and distribution of a controlled substance in 2013, a probation violation in 2016, and simple battery following the domestic incident with Spellman in 2018.
Jackson is currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus.
Trevane Jackson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, July 20 at 9:00 a.m., but his hearing is expected to be rescheduled for Friday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m.
