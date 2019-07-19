Strong quake hits near Greek capital of Athens, no injuries

People speak on their phones as they stand outside the building they work in, after a strong earthquake hit near the Greek capital of Athens, Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens. (Source: Petros Giannakouris)