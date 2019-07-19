Weekend of Heat & Humidity With Pop-Up Storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not too much change in our hot weather pattern as we head into the weekend. A trough of low pressure will cause a better chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend as high pressure pumps in the hot air. Saturday & Sunday will be typical July with highs in the mid 90′s and a 30% chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon.