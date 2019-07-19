House damaged by gunfire in Hollywood, deputies say

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A house in the Hollywood area was damaged by gunfire on Friday morning.
Just after 12 a.m., Charleston County deputies arrived at a house in the 4800 block of Highway 164 where someone fired shots and hit the side of a house.
Nobody in the house was injured, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
The suspects left in an unknown vehicle, Antonio said.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111
