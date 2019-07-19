Jacob Smith in, Jermel President out as basketball coach at Cane Bay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District confirmed on Thursday that Jacob Smith, the former Fort Dorchester head coach, has been named the new head coach at Cane Bay.
The district confirmed the news while also announcing that Jermel President, who was hired as the new head coach on May 24th, is no longer with the school.
Smith left Fort Dorchester in June saying he was following his wife for an opportunity in Columbia. On Thursday he tweeted “things didn’t go as planned” and he was thankful for an opportunity at Cane Bay.
President, a Burke and College of Charleston alum, who previously was the head coach at Oceanside Collegiate for a season and a half appeared set to return to the Lowcountry coaching scene. The district would not give a reason for President’s dismissal saying they do not comment on personnel matters.
Smith came to the Fort before the 2018-19 season and helped lead the Patriots to a 13-15 record last year. They would finish 3rd in the Region and lost in the 1st round of the 5-A playoffs to Goose Creek.
Before that, Smith coached for 2 seasons at Colleton County where he went 33-18. He also spent 1 year at North Charleston in 2011-12 where he helped lead the Cougars to the 2-A Lower State title game.
