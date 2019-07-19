Local students recreate moon landing missions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - NASA is looking to the future to celebrate the past. Charleston was the hub on Thursday for a regional robotics in STEM competition for the southeastern United States.
The competition is called the Apollo Next Giant Leap Student Challenge.
A team from North Carolina and two local teams met at Military Magnet Academy to compete.
Each team was given moon missions.
They were to pilot drones to a landing zone on an 8 x 10 foot recreation of the moon’s surface. The teams were also responsible for programming robots for special lunar missions.
The boy’s team from Military Magnet Academy walked away with the top prize, an all-expense paid trip to the NASA Space Center in Houston.
Cassandra Runyon, the SC Space Grant Consortium for NASA, says getting young people interested in science, technology, engineering and math now is crucial.
“Just like me wanting to be an astronaut, when I was growing up," Runyon said."Any one of these competitors could be our next astronaut to set foot on the moon, or at the right age to possibly even go on to Mars.”
“We need explorers, we need astronauts, we need technicians, we need programmers," said Kevin Limehouse, the Innovatioins and Operations Officer for Charleston County Government and the head judge of the competition. "We need all these people together. Society to move us forward as we go through our space exploration. And it trickles down into everyday life and betters us all.”
