Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/18)

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 4-1 win over Bluefield. The Hanahan alum is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 20 K’s in 16.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.