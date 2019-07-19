Man charged with attempted murder after woman nearly dies after “severe beating”

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies say they have arrested a man accused of severely beating a woman who nearly died.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 31-year-old Eric Goolsby of Neeses with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property.
“This individual attacked this woman for no good reason and punched and kicked her for some time,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “I can only imagine the fear she had as his attacks seemed to be endless.”
The investigation began on Sunday when deputies responded to a Lower Cherokee Road home after receiving a 911 call regarding a woman had been severely beaten.
The woman told investigators Goolsby had asked to speak with her. A report states she allowed him to do so after he stated he would not vandalize her car if she allowed him to visit.
“However, within a few minutes the conversation went downhill resulting in Goolsby striking the woman each time she didn’t provide an answers to his liking, she said,” OCSO officials reported.
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman then fell to the floor at which time Goolsby began punching and kicking her in the back.
Investigators say the assault continued when she tried to take a bath to rinse off dirt and sweat.
“While she was in the tub, Goolsby began kicking the woman in the face with steel-toed boots, according to the report,” OCSO officials said.
The sheriff’s office said after being assaulted, the woman fled the home when Goolsby left.
OCSO officials said she hid for a while in a nearby field before fleeing it to a neighbor’s home.
The neighbor told investigators he found the woman lying on his steps when he answered the door. 911 was then called.
“OCSO Victim’s Advocate Amy Rinkenberger told the court the woman could have died of her injuries during the hours she spent hiding in a nearby field,” OCSO officials said.
During a hearing on Friday, bond was set on Goolsby at $77,000.
