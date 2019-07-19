One dead in Florence County after vehicle hits tree, overturns in creek

One dead in Florence County after vehicle hits tree, overturns in creek
By WMBF News Staff | July 19, 2019 at 5:12 AM EDT - Updated July 19 at 10:16 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed after a vehicle became submerged in a creek Thursday night in Florence County.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on E. National Cemetery Road near Swamp Fox Drive.

A pick-up truck was traveling east on E. National Cemetery Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail, overturned and hit a tree before becoming submerged in a creek, Southern said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to McLeod Hospital. The passenger, who was also not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to Southern.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.