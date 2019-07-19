One dead in Florence County after vehicle hits tree, overturns in creek

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed after a vehicle became submerged in a creek Thursday night in Florence County.
According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on E. National Cemetery Road near Swamp Fox Drive.
A pick-up truck was traveling east on E. National Cemetery Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail, overturned and hit a tree before becoming submerged in a creek, Southern said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to McLeod Hospital. The passenger, who was also not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to Southern.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
