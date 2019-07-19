Coroner identifies man who died after driving into power pole, building on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the man who died on Friday morning in a single-car crash on Dorchester Road.
Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert said Matthew Smalls, 31, died after his car crashed into a power pole and then a building Friday morning on Dorchester Road.
Police first received the call around 1:26 a.m. for a car that hit a power pole, a business sign, parked van, then hit the building and a parked truck in the 4100 block.
Dominion Energy crews were on scene for several hours fixing the power pole after roughly 450 people lost power because of the crash. The eastbound lanes of Dorchester road were also closed for a period of time.
Ed Garber owns the building which the car ran into.
“It’s not going to be cheap,” he said of the possible repairs needed. “It’s just regrettable. It looked like a high-rate of speed was involved and I feel for the individual driving the car.”
