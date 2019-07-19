Police: Teen injured in N. Charleston shooting Thursday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teenager was injured Thursday night in a shooting in North Charleston.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of South Surrey Drive around 10 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male shot in the chest and arm along with a graze wound to the head, according to North Charleston police spokesman Scott Deckard.
Deckard cited initial findings into the investigation stating the teen was inside a house with several others when a suspect in a mask opened the door and shot him.
“There is no additional suspect information available at this time and the investigation continues into the incident,” Deckard said.
