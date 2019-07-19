Residents enjoy pounds of food at Lowcountry boil night at the Beaufort Water Festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - As the 64th annual Beaufort Water Festival continues, Thursday night was a big night as they hosted the annual Lowcountry boil.
More than 3,000 came out to enjoy a South Carolina delicacy.
"It's terrific. The people are all happy. The food is great, and I haven't seen anybody without a smile on their face,” Rotary Club volunteer Mark Masterson said.
Seven volunteers cooked 1,300 pounds of shrimp, 1,200 pounds of sausage, 2,800 ears of corn and 700 pounds of potatoes to feed the masses.
“This is a good time. We’ve got a good group of people that always come out and help with it. It’s a lot of work,” Head Volunteer Cook Jason Dangerfield said. "It takes about four or five days prior to the event, all day at the event and then a couple of days cleaning up after the event.”
Organizers say the purpose is simple. They hope it brings people closer as the community shares a meal together.
"That’s what it’s all about is camaraderie. To get the community to come out, talk to your neighbor, meet your neighbor, have a good time, have some good food, listen to some music and have a wonderful evening,” said Tony Serrato, the Parks Coordinator for the Water Festival.
The night was capped off with entertainment, including “The Whistlers.”
Don’t worry if you missed the action, the festival continues through Sunday, July 21.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.