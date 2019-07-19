Retired Myrtle Beach K-9 officer dies after suffering medical emergency

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of one its former K-9 officers.
According to a press release, Cees, a retired K-9 officer, was rushed to an animal hospital Wednesday night after suffering a medical emergency. The dog passed away a short time later.
Cees retired in May after a medical condition was discovered which made it dangerous to his health to have him continue working, the release stated.
The dog was sworn in as the MBPD’s first apprehension K-9 in September 2017, according to police. During his career, he was deployed 85 times.
Cees and his handler were responsible for seizing 39 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of heroin, seven ounces of cocaine, and 24 grams of crack cocaine, the release stated.
In addition, Cees has made 12 criminal apprehensions with one of those involving a person who was actively fighting with police officers.
“Cees, thank you for your service to our department and to our community,” the release stated.
