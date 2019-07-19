Road closure needed to fix damaged drainage system in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A section of Renau Boulevard in Dorchester County is expected to be closed for two months while crews update the drainage system.
County officials say Renau Boulevard at the Rumphs Hill Creek crossing will be closed to improve safety and reduce flooding in the area. This upgrade is needed to repair and enlarge the drainage system that was damaged and eroded from a series of weather events.
The road closure will begin on Monday, July 22 and is expected to be closed until Monday, September 23.
County officials say Sea Island Land Development will be replacing the current pipe crossing with a box culvert, adding new guard rails and installing new pavement. Barricades, cones, and signs will be in place at/near the construction zone.
Here is the detour information:
Detour to Highway 78
- Renau Boulevard > Right on Lake Drive > Right on McMakin Street > Left on Pete Ewers Drive > Highway 78
Detour from Highway 78
- Highway 78 > Pete Ewers Drive > Right on McMakin Street > Left on Lake Drive > Left on Renau Boulevard
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.