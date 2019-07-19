St. George man accused of making methamphetamine in his home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. George man is in jail, accused of manufacturing methamphetamine in his home.
St. George Police officers arrested 54-year old William Johnson on Tuesday. Johnson is charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine near a school and disposal of methamphetamine waste.
A judge set bond at a total of $150,000 on the charges, according to court records.
According to arrest warrants, officers obtained a search warrant for Johnson’s home on Park Street.
The warrant states officers recovered several methamphetamine manufacturing systems as well as several components to manufacture methamphetamine.
Police say Johnson was using the so called “one pot” method to make the meth, putting the ingredients in plastic bottles and shaking them. St. George Police Chief Brett Camp said it could have been a potentially explosive situation.
"The mobile home could have blown up, it could have caught fire and it could have injured people,” Camp said.
Camp said they found no evidence Johnson intended to sell the meth but rather only a user.
Investigators discovered Johnson is wanted for similar crimes in Ohio and that authorities there plan to extradite him, Camp said.
