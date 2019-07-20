Charleston Takes Control Early to Even Series vs. Lexington

After the 1 ½ game twin bill Friday night, Charleston will send Alexander Vizcaino (4-5, 4.56) to the bump in game three of the series Saturday evening. The righty, who will be making his second start against the Legends this season, last faced Lexington on May 30 in a 7-3 road victory. He threw 6 solid frames, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts. The Legends will counter with Zach Haake (3-5, 3.02), coming off a brief outing against the Rome Braves in which he surrendered four runs on seven hits in four innings of work. Haake will be facing the Holy City for the first time this season.