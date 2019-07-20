Crews respond to structure fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A structure fire is now under control Saturday afternoon in Moncks Corner.
According to the Moncks Corner PIO crews responded to a reported structure fire at 11:30 A.M.
Officials with the Moncks Corner Fire Department say the fire happened at 295 N Highway 52.
Crews battled the flames for nearly four hours until getting it under control.
Officials say one firefighter was transported by EMS due to heat exhaustion but is expected to make a full recovery.
Firefighters did not find anyone inside the building upon entry.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
