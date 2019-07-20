Deputies: One dead, another hurt after wreck on Highway 61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one driver died after a two-car crash on Highway 61.
Authorities say it happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 61 near Magnolia Plantation and Gardens.
They say the driver of one vehicle died at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle suffered from non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 61 was shut down in both direction as traffic deputies investigated the collision.
The Coroner’s Office will release the name of the person who died at a later time.
This is an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
