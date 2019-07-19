Dillon woman faces new charge in shaken baby investigation

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon woman is behind bars again after she was given a new charge a shaken baby investigation.
The South Carolina Public Index shows Judy Cox is now charged with homicide by child abuse.
She was first arrested back in February and charged with abuse/parent, guardian, other allowing another person to inflict great bodily harm upon a child.
An arrest warrant showed that she shook a five-month-old baby so hard that it caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.
Dillon Police Chief David Lane said that Cox was arrested again on Thursday on the new charge and is in the Dillon County Detention Center.
WMBF News has asked the police chief and Dillon County Solicitor Shipp Daniel why Cox faces the homicide by child abuse charge. Both said they are unable to discuss the new charge because of the gag order surrounding the case.
Back in February, Judge Roger Henderson issued a gag order in the case which means that those involved cannot publicly discuss any details of the case.
